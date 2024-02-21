This Coin Just Hit A 21-Month High: 'Next Level Is $400,' Predicts Analyst

Loading... Loading...

Binance Coin BNB/USD defied the negative sentiment in the cryptocurrency markets, registering a 5.5% gain single-day gain. Analysts maintain a bullish outlook on its future performance.

What Happened: The Binance cryptocurrency exchange on Wednesday announced its 47th project on its launchpool.

Portal, a cross-chain gaming platform, is scheduled to be listed for trading on Feb. 29.

Possibly driven by this announcement, BNB defied a market-wide downturn and is currently trading around $371.

The exchange's cryptocurrency clocked a 5.2% gain over the past 24 hours, marking its highest level since May 2022. Trading volumes have surged by 45.2%.

According to Coingecko data, the total value locked on the BNB Smart Chain increased by 1.2% in the past 24 hours, while trading volumes expanded by 19.3%.

Why It Matters: In a research report titled "BNB Chain & the Web3 Blueprint," Binance announced its BNB Smart Chain achieved a record-breaking throughput by processing 32 million transactions in a single day in late 2023.

The BNB Smart Chain also hit its peak throughput of 2,000 transactions per second (TPS).

Additionally, opBNB, another BNB Chain blockchain, reached an all-time high in the final quarter of 2023, with 71 million transactions processed in a single day and a throughput of 4,500 TPS.

Some analysts voiced bullish predictions for BNB following the outperformance.

Crypto Rover, a popular crypto YouTuber, shared on his platform that BNB “is breaking the weekly downtrend.”

One crypto trader predicts a key psychological level to be hit soon:

Whether the market is entering “BNBchain season” remains to be seen. Binance is aiming to achieve precisely that with its 2024 Web3 Blueprint.

