Bitcoin ETFs Keep Rolling With 15-Day Inflow Streak: BlackRock's IBIT Scoops Up $330M In 1 Day

In a significant display of investor confidence, Bitcoin BTC/USD spot Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) have witnessed a remarkable trend, with total net inflows reaching $477 million on Feb. 15.

This marks the 15th consecutive trading day that these financial instruments have seen net inflows, underscoring a growing interest in cryptocurrency investments among mainstream investors.

Despite the overall positive trend for Bitcoin ETFs, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC experienced a net outflow of $174 million on the same day.

This divergence highlights the competitive landscape among various Bitcoin ETF offerings and investor preferences for specific products.

Leading the pack in terms of daily net inflows was BlackRock Inc.'s BLK Bitcoin spot ETF, IBIT, which saw $330 million in net inflows on Feb. 15 alone.

Since its inception, IBIT has amassed a total historical net inflow of $5.17 billion, positioning it as a dominant player in the Bitcoin ETF market.

The sustained interest in Bitcoin spot ETFs, as evidenced by the continuous inflows, reflects the increasing integration of cryptocurrencies into the broader financial ecosystem.

Investors are increasingly looking to Bitcoin and other digital assets as viable components of their investment portfolios, driven by the potential for high returns and the desire to diversify their holdings.

The trend also indicates a level of maturation within the cryptocurrency market, with regulated financial products such as ETFs providing a more accessible and secure avenue for institutional and retail investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin without the need to directly purchase and hold the digital currency.

