Capitol Flag For Bitcoin Creator? The Truth About Elizabeth Warren Flying A Flag For Satoshi Nakamoto

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), a critic of Bitcoin BTC/USD, reportedly paid an unusual tribute to the pseudonymous founder of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto.

What happened: A news report indicated that the senator seemed to have approved an order to have a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol in tribute to Bitcoin’s pseudonymous creator, Nakamoto.

Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, is known for her unyielding stance on the blockchain world, exemplified by her support for bills such as last year’s Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act, designed to limit cryptocurrency transactions by financial institutions.

However, it turns out that this incident was more likely a stunt by some Bitcoin fans. Seasoned online detectives pointed out that Warren’s website offers a flag-flying service open to anyone willing to pay a fee, not an endorsement of Bitcoin or Nakamoto.

Getting one of these unique flags is simpler and more affordable than it may seem. Just reach out to your local U.S. representative or senator, and for less than $30, they’ll arrange to send you a flag. Expect to wait about four to eight weeks for delivery. Your flag will come with a certificate that verifies it was flown over the Capitol, including the specific date it happened.

Warren's office did not respond to Benzinga's request to comment at the time of publication.

Why It Matters: This comes as former Representative Sean Patrick Maloney from New York has vowed to step away from any involvement in cryptocurrency matters if he is confirmed as the ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) under President Joe Biden. This decision marks a win for Warren.

The agreement from Maloney arrives on the heels of concerns voiced by Warren regarding his advisory stint with Coinbase. According to a Politico report earlier this week, Maloney gave his word to Warren to disengage from all activities related to cryptocurrency if he secures the ambassadorial role to the OECD.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $52,354, up 0.12% over the past 24 hours, as reported by Benzinga Pro.

