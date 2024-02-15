Bitcoin Tops $52,000 Following Retail Sales, Jobless Claims Data; VeChain Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading past the key $52,000 level on Thursday.
Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded gains, trading above the key $2,700 mark this morning.
VeChain VET/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Pyth Network PYTH/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
U.S. initial jobless claims declined by 8,000 from the previous week’s revised reading to 212,000 during the period ending Feb. 9, versus market expectations of 220,000. U.S. retail sales fell 0.8% month-over-month in January compared to a revised 0.4% increase in December, and versus market estimates of a 0.1% fall.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.95 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 1.6%. BTC was trading higher by 1.6% at $52,410 while ETH rose by around 1.4% to $2,791 on Thursday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
VeChain VET/USD
Price: $0.04583
24-hour gain: 31%
Stacks STX/USD
Price: $2.63
24-hour gain: 13.1%
Sei SEI/USD
Price: $0.9597
24-hour gain: 12.4%
Bitget Token BGB/USD
Price: $0.7847
24-hour gain: 11.3%
BitTorrent (New) BTT/USD
Price: $0.000001094
24-hour gain: 10.8%
Losers
Pyth Network PYTH/USD
Price: $0.6381
24-hour drop: 5.2%
Celestia TIA/USD
Price: $18.66
24-hour drop: 5%
Mina MINA/USD
Price: $1.48
24-hour drop: 3.7%
Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD
Price: $270.13
24-hour drop: 3.6%
Injective INJ/USD
Price: $34.85
24-hour drop: 3.3%
