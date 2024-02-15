Bitcoin Tops $52,000 Following Retail Sales, Jobless Claims Data; VeChain Emerges As Top Gainer

Loading... Loading...

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading past the key $52,000 level on Thursday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded gains, trading above the key $2,700 mark this morning.

VeChain VET/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Pyth Network PYTH/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

U.S. initial jobless claims declined by 8,000 from the previous week’s revised reading to 212,000 during the period ending Feb. 9, versus market expectations of 220,000. U.S. retail sales fell 0.8% month-over-month in January compared to a revised 0.4% increase in December, and versus market estimates of a 0.1% fall.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.95 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 1.6%. BTC was trading higher by 1.6% at $52,410 while ETH rose by around 1.4% to $2,791 on Thursday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

VeChain VET/USD

Price: $0.04583

24-hour gain: 31%

Stacks STX/USD

Price: $2.63

24-hour gain: 13.1%

Sei SEI/USD

Price: $0.9597

24-hour gain: 12.4%

Bitget Token BGB/USD

Price: $0.7847

24-hour gain: 11.3%

BitTorrent (New) BTT/USD

Price: $0.000001094

24-hour gain: 10.8%

Loading... Loading...

Losers

Pyth Network PYTH/USD

Price: $0.6381

24-hour drop: 5.2%

Celestia TIA/USD

Price: $18.66

24-hour drop: 5%

Mina MINA/USD

Price: $1.48

24-hour drop: 3.7%

Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD

Price: $270.13

24-hour drop: 3.6%

Injective INJ/USD

Price: $34.85

24-hour drop: 3.3%

Read This Next: Cisco, Deere And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday