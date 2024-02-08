Bitcoin Surpasses $44,000 Following Jobless Claims Data; BitTorrent Emerges As Top Gainer

Loading... Loading...

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved higher, with the cryptocurrency prices traded past the key $44,000 level on Thursday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded gains, trading above the key $2,400 mark this morning.

BitTorrent (New) BTT/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Pendle PENDLE/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

U.S. initial jobless claims declined by 9,000 from the previous week's revised reading to 218,000 during the recent week, compared to market estimates of 220,000.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.71 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 3.7%. BTC was trading higher by 4.1% at $44,687 while ETH rose by around 2.6% to $2,420 on Thursday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

BitTorrent (New) BTT/USD

Price: $0.000001044

24-hour gain: 34.7%

Dymension DYM/USD

Price: $6.90

24-hour gain: 20.1%

Kaspa KAS/USD

Price: $0.1262

24-hour gain: 18.2%

Stacks STX/USD

Price: $1.75

24-hour gain: 16.1%

Celestia TIA/USD

Price: $19.53

24-hour gain: 11.6%

Loading... Loading...

Losers

Pendle PENDLE/USD

Price: $2.91

24-hour drop: 7.4%

Monero XMR/USD

Price: $122.65

24-hour drop: 4%

WEMIX WEMIX/USD

Price: $2.20

24-hour drop: 2.5%

TRON TRX/USD

Price: $0.1219

24-hour drop: 1.7%

Sui SUI/USD

Price: $1.53

24-hour drop: 1.3%

Read This Next: ConocoPhillips, Disney And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday