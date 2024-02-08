Bitcoin Surpasses $44,000 Following Jobless Claims Data; BitTorrent Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved higher, with the cryptocurrency prices traded past the key $44,000 level on Thursday.
Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded gains, trading above the key $2,400 mark this morning.
BitTorrent (New) BTT/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Pendle PENDLE/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
U.S. initial jobless claims declined by 9,000 from the previous week's revised reading to 218,000 during the recent week, compared to market estimates of 220,000.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.71 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 3.7%. BTC was trading higher by 4.1% at $44,687 while ETH rose by around 2.6% to $2,420 on Thursday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
BitTorrent (New) BTT/USD
Price: $0.000001044
24-hour gain: 34.7%
Dymension DYM/USD
Price: $6.90
24-hour gain: 20.1%
Kaspa KAS/USD
Price: $0.1262
24-hour gain: 18.2%
Stacks STX/USD
Price: $1.75
24-hour gain: 16.1%
Celestia TIA/USD
Price: $19.53
24-hour gain: 11.6%
Losers
Pendle PENDLE/USD
Price: $2.91
24-hour drop: 7.4%
Monero XMR/USD
Price: $122.65
24-hour drop: 4%
WEMIX WEMIX/USD
Price: $2.20
24-hour drop: 2.5%
TRON TRX/USD
Price: $0.1219
24-hour drop: 1.7%
Sui SUI/USD
Price: $1.53
24-hour drop: 1.3%
