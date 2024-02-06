Solana Stumbles: 5-Hour Outage Hits Popular Blockchain (CORRECTED)

Loading... Loading...

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to state the Solana network suffered an outage on Feb. 25, 2023 and to add attribution for this information.

Solana SOL/USD, the high-speed blockchain known for its recent surge in activity, faced another hiccup on Tuesday with a five-hour outage.

This disruption caused its native token, SOL, to dip from around $96 to below $94.

Although SOL has since recovered somewhat, it remains down 2.5%, underperforming the broader crypto market.

This wasn't Solana's first rodeo. The network suffered an outage on Feb. 25, 2023, with the cause being attributed to a "deduplication failure," according to data from Messari.

Tuesday's incident follows a similar pattern and highlights ongoing challenges with the platform's stability.

What Happened To Solana This Time?

According to Solana Status, the official communication channel, the outage began around 9:53 UTC and lasted until 14:57 UTC.

The outage is attributed to a bug in the v1.17.20 update, requiring a network restart and upgrade to resolve. Engineers were able to restore operations relatively quickly and the network is functioning again.

Also Read: Elon Musk Tweets Optimus Robot Video, OPTI Token Jumps 25%: 'Opportunity For Quick Money-Making,' Says Expert

Validators And Snapshots: Understanding The Jargon

For those unfamiliar with blockchain terminology, here's a quick breakdown of some key terms mentioned:

Validators: These are the individuals or entities responsible for verifying transactions and maintaining the accuracy of the blockchain. Think of them as the security guards ensuring everything runs smoothly.

These are the individuals or entities responsible for verifying transactions and maintaining the accuracy of the blockchain. Think of them as the security guards ensuring everything runs smoothly. Snapshots: These are essentially backups of the blockchain at specific points in time. Think of them as save points in a video game, allowing the network to potentially revert to a stable state if something goes wrong.

Root Cause, Future Implications

Loading... Loading...

Solana's core developers are investigating the root cause of this outage and will release a report once their analysis is complete.

Understanding what triggered this issue is crucial to prevent similar disruptions in the future.

Read Next: A Teenager Made Over $1M On $JUP Airdrop: 'I Invested Time, Resources Into This'

Photo via Shutterstock.