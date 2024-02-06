Solana Stumbles: 5-Hour Outage Hits Popular Blockchain (CORRECTED)

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to state the Solana network suffered an outage on Feb. 25, 2023 and to add attribution for this information.
Solana SOL/USD, the high-speed blockchain known for its recent surge in activity, faced another hiccup on Tuesday with a five-hour outage.
This disruption caused its native token, SOL, to dip from around $96 to below $94.
Although SOL has since recovered somewhat, it remains down 2.5%, underperforming the broader crypto market.
This wasn't Solana's first rodeo. The network suffered an outage on Feb. 25, 2023, with the cause being attributed to a "deduplication failure," according to data from Messari.
Tuesday's incident follows a similar pattern and highlights ongoing challenges with the platform's stability.
What Happened To Solana This Time?
According to Solana Status, the official communication channel, the outage began around 9:53 UTC and lasted until 14:57 UTC.
The outage is attributed to a bug in the v1.17.20 update, requiring a network restart and upgrade to resolve. Engineers were able to restore operations relatively quickly and the network is functioning again.
Validators And Snapshots: Understanding The Jargon
For those unfamiliar with blockchain terminology, here's a quick breakdown of some key terms mentioned:
- Validators: These are the individuals or entities responsible for verifying transactions and maintaining the accuracy of the blockchain. Think of them as the security guards ensuring everything runs smoothly.
- Snapshots: These are essentially backups of the blockchain at specific points in time. Think of them as save points in a video game, allowing the network to potentially revert to a stable state if something goes wrong.
Root Cause, Future Implications
Solana's core developers are investigating the root cause of this outage and will release a report once their analysis is complete.
Understanding what triggered this issue is crucial to prevent similar disruptions in the future.
Photo via Shutterstock.
