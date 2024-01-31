Bitcoin Falls Below $43,000 Following ADP Report; Blur, Manta Network Among Top Losers

Loading... Loading...

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved lower, with the cryptocurrency prices trading below the key $43,000 level on Wednesday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded losses, trading below the key $2,300 mark this morning.

Pyth Network PYTH/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Blur BLUR/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

Private businesses in the U.S. added 107,000 workers in January, compared to a revised 158,000 gain in December and versus market estimates of 145,000.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.63 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 2.3%. BTC was trading lower by 2.2% at $42,463 while ETH fell by around 0.9% to $2,291 on Wednesday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Pyth Network PYTH/USD

Price: $0.4207

24-hour gain: 2.7%

Render RNDR/USD

Price: $4.60

24-hour gain: 2%

Ronin RON/USD

Price: $2.68

24-hour gain: 2%

Chainlink LINK/USD

Price: $15.48

24-hour gain: 1.9%

Flare FLR/USD

Price: $0.02346

24-hour gain: 1.6%

Losers

Blur BLUR/USD

Price: $0.6128

24-hour drop: 10.8%

Manta Network MANTA/USD

Price: $3.18

24-hour drop: 10.2%

Bonk BONK/USD

Price: $0.00001091

24-hour drop: 8.9%

Fantom FTM/USD

Price: $0.3582

24-hour drop: 7.7%

Stacks STX/USD

Price: $1.48

24-hour drop: 7.5%

