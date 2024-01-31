Bitcoin Falls Below $43,000 Following ADP Report; Blur, Manta Network Among Top Losers

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved lower, with the cryptocurrency prices trading below the key $43,000 level on Wednesday.
Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded losses, trading below the key $2,300 mark this morning.
Pyth Network PYTH/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Blur BLUR/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
Private businesses in the U.S. added 107,000 workers in January, compared to a revised 158,000 gain in December and versus market estimates of 145,000.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.63 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 2.3%. BTC was trading lower by 2.2% at $42,463 while ETH fell by around 0.9% to $2,291 on Wednesday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
Pyth Network PYTH/USD
Price: $0.4207
24-hour gain: 2.7%
Render RNDR/USD
Price: $4.60
24-hour gain: 2%
Ronin RON/USD
Price: $2.68
24-hour gain: 2%
Chainlink LINK/USD
Price: $15.48
24-hour gain: 1.9%
Flare FLR/USD
Price: $0.02346
24-hour gain: 1.6%
Losers
Blur BLUR/USD
Price: $0.6128
24-hour drop: 10.8%
Manta Network MANTA/USD
Price: $3.18
24-hour drop: 10.2%
Bonk BONK/USD
Price: $0.00001091
24-hour drop: 8.9%
Fantom FTM/USD
Price: $0.3582
24-hour drop: 7.7%
Stacks STX/USD
Price: $1.48
24-hour drop: 7.5%
