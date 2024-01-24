Cathie Wood Stays Bullish On Bitcoin: 'It's The Biggest Of All The Crypto Ideas Out There'

Loading... Loading...

Ark Invest founder Cathie Wood defied the major sell-off of Bitcoin BTC/USD, saying the world's largest digital currency is one of the most significant investments of our time.

In a CNBC interview on Wednesday, she emphasized Bitcoin's role in shaping a global, rules-based monetary system.

Wood expressed her enthusiasm about Bitcoin now being available in an exchange-traded fund wrapper, making it highly accessible at low costs.

She also acknowledged the speculations of a potential sell-off following the ETF launch, confirming that these predictions did materialize to some extent.

"We said yes (to the possibility of a sell-off). And then we were hearing that so much that we thought, well, maybe not. Well, it turns out that FTX is, I guess it's nearly $1 billion in GBTC, has been sold, as the Bitcoin ETF has come out and that has been part of the pressure" Wood said.

"This is a very big idea. And we think it's the biggest of all the crypto ideas out there. So we're very happy to be a part of this movement," she added.

Wood further described Bitcoin as the "financial superhighway," a public good, and its price targets have been set accordingly.

Looking towards the future, Wood expressed high expectations for Bitcoin's value, setting an ambitious price target for the year 2030.

