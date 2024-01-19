Solana Superstar WYNN Clocks 70% Gains In 24 Hours: '@Drake All Eyes On WYNN,' Says Analyst

Loading... Loading...

Solana SOL/USD memecoin Anita Max Wynn WYNN/USD bounced back with a 70% price increase in past 24 hours.

What Happened: On Jan. 17, cryptocurrency exchange Poloniex announced the listing of celebrity-endorsed Solana memecoin, Anita Max Wynn, which has a total supply of 1 billion tokens.

The involvement of Drake’s partner Stake.com, a gambling site, was the latest development around the rapper's casual joke, as reported by U.Today.

Stake.com took to X to state it would inquire about Drake mentioning Wynn at a December concert. After Drake's announcement, which said "I’m on it," Wynn prices dropped for a brief period before rallying.

Why It Matters: Wynn surged 70.5% over the past 24 hours on $7.7 million in trading volume. In comparison, dogwifhat WIF/USD saw a 5.1% gain in the same period. Established memecoins such as Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD saw gains of around 1% in the past 24 hours.

Social media is, once again, buzzing with excitement.

One X user stated, “You’re simply not ready for what’s coming on $WYNN”

Another X user simply said, “ANITA MAX $WYNN. That’s the tweet”

Crypto analyst, CEO of Labs Ecosystem, MrEdu.Sol tweeted:

