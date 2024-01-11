Bitcoin ETF Launch Shatters Records, Attracts Over $4 Billion: 'Biggest Day One Splash In ETF History' Analyst Says

Loading... Loading...

Bitcoin exchange-traded funds attracted over $4 billion in inflows on their first day of trading on Thursday, according to data shared by Bloomberg’s senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas at market close Thursday.

“Easily the biggest Day One splash in ETF history,” the analyst wrote on social media platform X.

Blackrock Inc.’s BLK iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF IBIT led the pack among the 11 newly launched Bitcoin ETFs, drawing over $1 billion on its first day. This fund charges an annual fee of 0.25%, which is reduced to 0.12% for the first 12 months for assets up to $5 billion.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC, previously a Trust fund, converted to a spot Bitcoin ETF, witnessed over $2 billion in inflows, topping the overall ranking. Holding nearly $29 billion in assets under management, it is the largest Bitcoin ETF globally and has the highest annual fee (1.5%) among spot Bitcoin ETFs.

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund FBTC ranked third with $673 million in inflows. Cathie Wood’s ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF ARKB followed, attracting $275 million.

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund BRRR, WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund BTCW, and the Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF DEFI were less successful, each recording below $10 million in inflows.

At the time of writing, the cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading at $46,279, with a market capitalization of $900 billion.

Bitcoin ETF VOLUME on 1/11/24 $MM iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) 1,009.2 Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) 673.7 ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) 275.6 Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) 120.3 Franklin Bitcoin ETF EZBC 65.2 Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin Etf Fund BTCO 44.6 VanEck Bitcoin Trust HODL 24.8 Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (BRRR) 9.0 WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (BTCW) 6.4 Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF (DEFI) 4.2 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) 2093.8 TOTAL 4326.8

Photo: Shutterstock