WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (BATS:BTCW), Quotes and News Summary

|Open49.160
|Close46.610
|Vol / Avg.87.348K / 131.502K
|Mkt Cap-
|Day Range46.190 - 49.160
|52 Wk Range49.300 - 53.220
WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (BATS: BTCW) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
You can purchase shares of WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (BATS: BTCW) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund.
There is no analysis for WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund
The stock price for WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (BATS: BTCW) is $48.82 last updated January 12, 2024 at 9:21 AM EST.
There is no dividend information for WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund.
WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund.