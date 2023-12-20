What's Going On With Bit Digital Stock Wednesday?

Loading... Loading...

Bit Digital Inc BTBT shares are trading higher Wednesday. The company announced that it has received a batch of new artificial intelligence (AI) servers.

What To Know: Bit Digital said it has taken delivery of a group of servers equipped with Nvidia Corp NVDA HGX H100 GPUs from Super Micro Computer.

Bit Digital has received 89 servers so far and expects to receive another 103 servers by the first week of January. The first batch of servers will be shipped and delivered to the datacenter in Iceland by the end of this month.

Bit Digital also announced that it has amended the terms of its agreement in order to receive a three-month prepayment from its customer.

Bit Digital operates a sustainable platform for digital assets and AI infrastructure.

Bit Digital shares may also be getting a boost from rising Bitcoin BTC/USD prices. At the time of publication, Bitcoin was up 3.68% over a 24-hour period at $43,998. Bitcoin is now up more than 160% since the start of the year.

BTBT Price Action: Bit Digital shares were up 5.03% at $3.44 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: StockSnap from Pixabay.