'Gorgeous Pump On DOGE This Christmas:' Crypto Analyst Predicts Dogecoin Rally If It Breaches This Level

Pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst Crypto Tony on Tuesday predicted that DOGE could enter a rallying spree if it spikes 11% to surpass the $0.106 mark.

What Happened: Crypto Tony on X said, “Give us that gorgeous pump on DOGE this Christmas. $0.106 to clear and it is go time."

Meanwhile, Dogecoin whales have been making big moves, with multiple transfers. On Dec. 15, one whale transferred 85,000,943 DOGE tokens, while another sent 64.7M DOGE to Coinbase, the cryptocurrency exchange.

Earlier this week, a report from Galaxy Research suggested that DOGE may be making a comeback.

DOGE is up around 77% from its bear market lows near $0.053 in June 2022 but is still down 86% from peak bull highs around $0.68.



Galaxy Research notes that, historically, Dogecoin has risen shortly after Bitcoin BTC/USD makes all-time highs.

Why It Matters: Last week, cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez on Saturday said that Dogecoin has cleared all major resistance levels, and he saw the meme cryptocurrency surging 40% in the last 24 hours.

Martinez identified the price point of $0.095 as a pivotal support level for Dogecoin. “With the $0.095 support proving strong – thanks to 63,280 addresses buying 3.2 billion $DOGE – the path looks set for an upward journey. If this support remains firm, we could see #DOGE aiming for $0.14 next,” the analyst tweeted.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.90 up 2.60% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

