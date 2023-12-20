Celestia's Native Token TIA Skyrockets 685% In Less Than 2 Months, Outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum In Yearly Gains Amid Polygon Integration

Loading... Loading...

Celestia’s native TIA TIA/USD token has experienced a meteoric rise by 685% outperforming Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD in terms of 2023 gains.

What Happened: This comes as Celestia’s integrations with the Polygon Chain Development Kit (CDK).

Bitcoin and Ethereum have both had year-to-date (YTD) performance, with BTC up 158% and ETH rose 84%.

Polygon teased the integration before it was officially announced, writing “Get ready, modular community,” triggering a climb from $10.36 to $12.35.



The Social Dominance score of TIA also rose by 294.6% while social interaction reached 287.27 million, according to data from LunarCrush.

Why It Matters: Pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst Pentoshi said, "$tia is a recent good example. From bad to good to bad. The perception of everything is based off price movement. Not fundamentals,” adding that “Narratives are temporary, fleeting, as memories are short. The cycle will repeat eventually coming full circle.”



