Bitcoin Falls Below $42,000 Following Inflation Data; Frax Share, eCash Among Top Losers

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved lower, with the cryptocurrency prices falling below the $42,000 level on Tuesday.
Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded losses, trading below the key $2,300 mark this morning.
KuCoin Token KCS/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Frax Share FXS/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.57 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.9%. BTC was trading lower by 1.5% at $41,657 while ETH fell by around 1.7% to $2,209 on Tuesday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
KuCoin Token KCS/USD
Price: $13.58
24-hour gain: 36.9%
Osmosis OSMO/USD
Price: $1.02
24-hour gain: 23.5%
Celestia TIA/USD
Price: $12.50
24-hour gain: 21.4%
Beam BEAM/USD
Price: $0.02111
24-hour gain: 16.4%
Injective INJ/USD
Price: $26.46
24-hour gain: 15.7%
Losers
Frax Share FXS/USD
Price: $8.64
24-hour drop: 9.1%
eCash XEC/USD
Price: $0.00003359
24-hour drop: 7.8%
Curve DAO Token CRV/USD
Price: $0.6478
24-hour drop: 6.9%
BitTorrent (New) BTT/USD
Price: $0.000001324
24-hour drop: 6.6%
Terra LUNA/USD
Price: $0.9528
24-hour drop: 6.3%
Read This Next: Johnson Controls, Oracle And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.