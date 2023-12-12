Bitcoin Falls Below $42,000 Following Inflation Data; Frax Share, eCash Among Top Losers

Loading... Loading...

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved lower, with the cryptocurrency prices falling below the $42,000 level on Tuesday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded losses, trading below the key $2,300 mark this morning.

KuCoin Token KCS/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Frax Share FXS/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.57 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.9%. BTC was trading lower by 1.5% at $41,657 while ETH fell by around 1.7% to $2,209 on Tuesday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

KuCoin Token KCS/USD

Price: $13.58

24-hour gain: 36.9%

Osmosis OSMO/USD

Price: $1.02

24-hour gain: 23.5%

Celestia TIA/USD

Price: $12.50

24-hour gain: 21.4%

Beam BEAM/USD

Price: $0.02111

24-hour gain: 16.4%

Injective INJ/USD

Price: $26.46

24-hour gain: 15.7%

Losers

Frax Share FXS/USD

Price: $8.64

24-hour drop: 9.1%

eCash XEC/USD

Price: $0.00003359

24-hour drop: 7.8%

Curve DAO Token CRV/USD

Price: $0.6478

24-hour drop: 6.9%

BitTorrent (New) BTT/USD

Price: $0.000001324

24-hour drop: 6.6%

Terra LUNA/USD

Price: $0.9528

24-hour drop: 6.3%

