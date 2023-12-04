This Solana-Based Meme Coin Just Reached All-Time Highs, Leaving Dogecoin, Shiba Inu In The Dust

Loading... Loading... Loading...

BONK BONK/USD, the dog-themed meme coin on the Solana SOL/USD network, reached a new all-time high of $0.0000066 on Monday.

What Happened: At the time of writing, BONK was trading an impressive $0.0000061, representing a 24-hour increase of 12%. Meanwhile, Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Shiba Inu SHIB/USD were up 2-4% each.

In the last 30 days, BONK witnessed a 750% increase. This growth can be attributed to the heightened investor interest in Solana, the blockchain platform underpinning BONK’s operations.

The surge also comes as KuCoin, a crypto exchange, also listed BONK via the BONK/USDT trading pair. In the last 24 hours, BONK's trading volume has jumped over 270% reaching $182 million.

Parallel to BONK’s success, Solana has ascended to become the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. SOL is still recovering from its fall from an all-time high of nearly $260 recorded in late 2021—a peak period for cryptocurrencies, including frontrunners Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. Even with its tumble to a low near $8 in late 2022, SOL has since made a comeback.

Why It Matters: Meme coins are typically born from internet memes or humorous concepts. However, certain meme coins, such as Dogecoin and its competitor Shiba Inu, have secured their spots as the 10th and 19th largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, respectively.

