Floki's Offspring TOKEN Leaves Shiba Inu, Dogecoin In The Dust With 10% Surge: What's Going On?

Floki’s FLOKI/USD offspring TokenFi TOKEN/USD climbed 10% in the past 24 hours, outperforming popular meme tokens Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, which have seen more modest increases of 3.17% and 1.25% respectively.

What Happened: At the time of reporting, TOKEN was trading at $0.029. DOGE and SHIB were up 2 and 3% respectively in the last 24 hours.

Core contributor to Floki, B Da Viking, said that TokenFi will integrate traditional assets into the blockchain space

B wrote on X, ” #TokenFi / $TOKEN’s RWA Tokenization Module go live in 2024.”

TokenFi’s project says it wants to revolutionize the crypto landscape by introducing the tokenization of real-world assets.

TOKEN serves as the primary utility token for this forthcoming module, which has its sights set on a mainnet release in 2024.

Why It Matters: Another development within the Floki ecosystem is the FlokiFi Locker, which hit a Total Value Locked (TVL) all-time high of $107 million on Wednesday.

FlokiFi offers a suite of services for users to secure their liquidity provider (LP) tokens, a variety of fungible tokens, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). This protocol operates as an integral component of the broader Floki offerings.

