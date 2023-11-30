Crypto Market Braces For Dramatic Shift: Analyst's Predictions About Solana, Chainlink, Avalanche Send Shockwaves

Loading... Loading... Loading...

A pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst issued a warning to investors and traders in the digital currency ecosystem, predicting a gradual decline for several prominent cryptocurrencies, including Solana SOL/USD, Chainlink LINK/USD, Avalanche AVAX/USD and the decentralized finance (DeFi) token Rune RUNE/USD.

Altcoin Sherpa's analysis focused on specific technical indicators, particularly the .382 Fibonacci retracement levels and the 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) on the four-hour charts.

These indicators are often used by traders to predict potential reversal points or support levels in the market.

In the tweet, Altcoin Sherpa said, "Many .382 fibs + 200 EMAs (4h) are coming up on some of the best coins. $LINK $SOL $AVAX. These areas + the .50 fib are the regions I'm eyeing."

This suggested Altcoin Sherpa was closely monitoring these levels as potential areas where the price might stabilize or rebound.

The analyst expected a "grind down" period for these cryptocurrencies before any significant upward trend continued. This term refers to a slow and steady price decline rather than a sharp drop.

Altcoin Sherpa believed this gradual decrease would lead to a period of consolidation, which was a phase when prices stabilize and move sideways.

The analyst anticipated this consolidation will form a strong base for a potential robust upward movement in January for many of these digital assets.

Regarding the DeFi token RUNE, Altcoin Sherpa's analysis followed a similar pattern.

He tweeted, “RUNE: Same setup as the others…would love to see a 0.382 [Fibonacci level] tap +200 exponential moving average on the four-hour chart.”

This indicated his expectation that RUNE would also experience a decline to its .382 Fibonacci level combined with the 200 EMA, which could be a crucial juncture for the token.

