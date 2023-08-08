PEPE Coin Spikes 8% — Can $1 PEPE Make You A Meme Coin Millionaire Today?

Pepe Coin PEPE/USD has seen an 8% increase in the last 24 hours, outperforming popular meme-based cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD.

What Happened: Data from Coinmarketcap shows that Pepe Coin’s daily trading volume has skyrocketed by over 140% during this period. What was once a daily trading volume of $60 million on Monday has now surged to over $145 million on Tuesday.

While Pepe Coin has been gaining momentum, Shiba Inu experienced a 6% rise, trading at $0.00000953, and Dogecoin saw a modest gain of 1.61% as it traded at $0.0075.

Why It Matters: An analysis conducted by on-chain tracker IntoTheBlock reveals some interesting statistics about Pepe Coin. It indicates that only 29% of all PEPE investors are currently in a profitable position. Additionally, a mere 5% of token holders bought their coins at a price similar to the current trading value, placing 63% of all holders in a losing position.

As for its market value, $1,20 worth of PEPE currently buys 1 million meme tokens, potentially transforming holders into PEPE millionaires. At the time of writing, PEPE is trading at $0.000001187.

