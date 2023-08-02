Pepe Coin Jumps 6%, Leaves Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Trailing In The Dust — Can $1 Make You A PEPE Millionaire Today?

Pepe Coin PEPE/USD is up 6%, outperforming Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD in the last 24 hours.

What Happened: At the time of writing, PEPE was trading at $0.000001288, which means owning $1.29 can make someone a PEPE millionaire, with $1 worth of PEPE equivalent to 775,795.19

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu were up 1.18% and 1.64% respectively in the past 24 hours.

The frog-themed meme coin is up nearly 2% in the last seven days. The monthly losses mounted to 15%.

PEPE has garnered attention in the market due to a recent transaction involving a smart money investor. Last week, an investor acquired 677 billion PEPE tokens from Binance at a buying price of $0.000001385, resulting in a transaction worth $901,000 at the current value.

See More: A Stay At The Floating Palace From James Bond's ‘Octopussy’

Why It Matters: Data from Santiment shows that major PEPE token holders capitalized on the recent price dip by increasing their holdings. This trend is particularly evident among non-exchange addresses, which saw a significant divergence from the price action of PEPE in the past week.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike Amid Microstrategy Plans To Bag More BTC: Analyst Says Meme Coins About To Be Flushed By King Crypto

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Join Benzinga’s Future of Crypto in NYC on Nov. 14, 2023, to stay updated on trends like AI, regulations, SEC actions & institutional adoption in the crypto space. Secure early bird discounted tickets now!