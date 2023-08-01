If You Invest $100 In Bitcoin Today And It Reaches Levels When 'The Simpsons' Predicted Bitcoin's Price Will Surge To Infinity, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

by Mehab Q, Benzinga Staff Writer 
August 1, 2023 7:43 AM | 2 min read

The long-running American TV show, “The Simpsons”, known for its satirical and often prophetic content, is known for a lot of unexpected predictions, and this time, it’s for Bitcoin.

What Happened: Episode 18 of Season 32, titled “Burger Kings" aired on 11 April 2021, showcases Marge Simpson’s unexpected foray into the world of stock trading. In a twist that caught many viewers’ attention, the episode seemed to hint at the infinite future of Bitcoin BTC/USD

The storyline of the episode revolves around Simpson’s fascination with stock trading, particularly with a fictional plant-based burger chain called “Ex-cellent Burger.” 

This fictional company is headed by the town’s billionaire, Monty Burns. As Marge delves into investment strategies, she finds herself tuning into an episode of “Crazy Cash,” a possible parody of Jim Cramer’s financial show, “Mad Money.” 

During this moment, real-time data on the fictitious market channel catches the viewers’ attention, displaying Bitcoin alongside a green infinity symbol.

Interpretation: The appearance of Bitcoin priced at infinity sparked a wave of interpretation among fans and enthusiasts. Some speculate that the creators of “The Simpsons” express a remarkably bullish sentiment toward digital assets, suggesting that Bitcoin’s value will continue to rise indefinitely. 

Why It Matters: One could analyze the hypothetical scenario presented to gauge the potential financial impact of such a prediction. If you had invested $100 in Bitcoin today, and it reached levels when The Simpsons showed BTC price infinity, you would yield a profit of $107.22 or 107.22% on the initial investment. Consequently, the total exit amount would amount to $207.22.

The Simpsons” showcased bitcoin paired with an infinity symbol when it was trading at $59,950; the current trading price stands at $28,930.

Image Credits – Shutterstock

