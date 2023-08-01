If You Invest $100 In Bitcoin Today And It Reaches Levels When 'The Simpsons' Predicted Bitcoin's Price Will Surge To Infinity, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

The long-running American TV show, “The Simpsons”, known for its satirical and often prophetic content, is known for a lot of unexpected predictions, and this time, it’s for Bitcoin.

What Happened: Episode 18 of Season 32, titled “Burger Kings" aired on 11 April 2021, showcases Marge Simpson’s unexpected foray into the world of stock trading. In a twist that caught many viewers’ attention, the episode seemed to hint at the infinite future of Bitcoin BTC/USD.

The storyline of the episode revolves around Simpson’s fascination with stock trading, particularly with a fictional plant-based burger chain called “Ex-cellent Burger.”

This fictional company is headed by the town’s billionaire, Monty Burns. As Marge delves into investment strategies, she finds herself tuning into an episode of “Crazy Cash,” a possible parody of Jim Cramer’s financial show, “Mad Money.”

During this moment, real-time data on the fictitious market channel catches the viewers’ attention, displaying Bitcoin alongside a green infinity symbol.

Interpretation: The appearance of Bitcoin priced at infinity sparked a wave of interpretation among fans and enthusiasts. Some speculate that the creators of “The Simpsons” express a remarkably bullish sentiment toward digital assets, suggesting that Bitcoin’s value will continue to rise indefinitely.

Why It Matters: One could analyze the hypothetical scenario presented to gauge the potential financial impact of such a prediction. If you had invested $100 in Bitcoin today, and it reached levels when The Simpsons showed BTC price infinity, you would yield a profit of $107.22 or 107.22% on the initial investment. Consequently, the total exit amount would amount to $207.22.

The Simpsons” showcased bitcoin paired with an infinity symbol when it was trading at $59,950; the current trading price stands at $28,930.

