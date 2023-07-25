Snoop Dogg's NFT-Inspired Ice Cream: Dr. Bombay Hits Walmart

In his latest entrepreneurial venture, renowned rapper Snoop Dogg is breaking into the frozen food sector. The artist is collaborating with Happi Co., a consumer packaged goods company, to introduce a new ice cream brand, Dr. Bombay.

Inspiration from the Virtual World

Dr. Bombay Ice Cream draws its name from Snoop Dogg's NFT character, blending the digital and physical worlds.

The ice cream comes in seven flavors: Bonus Track Brownie, Cocoa Cream Cookie Dream, Iced Out Orange Cream, Rollin' In the Dough, S'more Vibes, Syrupy Waffle Sundaze and Tropical Sherbet Swizzle.

It will be debuting in 3,500 Walmart stores across the U.S., according to Food Business News.

Snoop Dogg shared his thoughts on the venture, stating, "Ice cream is more than just a snack to me; it's a way to chill, relax and get happy. Fans will also notice that my sidekick, Dr. Bombay is the name, face, and persona of this brand. That's because he's like a son to me, and you always want your kids to be more successful than you are, that's my goal in building this lifestyle brand — starting with ice cream."

A Synergistic Partnership

The partnership with Happi Co. opens a new chapter for both entities. Happi Co. CEO Sam Rockwell spoke about the collaboration, stating, "When Snoop approached us with the idea of starting a new company with a focus on frozen treats, it became obvious that we share core values, which is a key ingredient for a strong partnership."

What Consumers May Expect

The ice cream line seeks to present a touch of the West Coast lifestyle, with Snoop Dogg's origin acting as a major influence. With the combination of Snoop's persona and Happi Co.'s experience in the consumer packaged goods industry, Dr. Bombay Ice Cream may present a novel offering in the frozen food sector.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.