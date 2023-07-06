EXCLUSIVE: Inspect Teams Up With MoonPay For User-Friendly Crypto Transactions

Inspect and MoonPay announced a strategic partnership on Thursday. Inspect, a platform offering innovative layer2 solutions, and MoonPay, a global Web3 infrastructure provider, are bringing together their expertise to facilitate effortless, real-time cryptocurrency transactions through the Inspect software.

Making Crypto Accessible

This partnership underscores Inspect's dedication to introducing the world to Web3 and simplifying access to digital assets. By harnessing MoonPay's technology, Inspect is set to provide its 150,000+ users with a wider variety of options for purchasing cryptocurrencies, democratizing entry into the dynamic world of decentralized finance.

Allan Satim, Head of Business Development at Inspect, commented on the collaboration, saying, "We are thrilled to join forces with MoonPay, a leader in the crypto payments space, to enhance the crypto purchasing experience for our users. This partnership will provide our community with unparalleled convenience and speed, allowing them to buy their favorite cryptocurrencies with ease and confidence."

Ensuring Swift, Secure Transactions

This collaboration promises not only to streamline the purchasing process, but also to ensure the fast and secure delivery of purchased cryptocurrencies to users' wallet addresses. Offering multiple payment methods, from credit cards, debit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay to local bank transfers, the partnership aims to personalize the purchasing experience.

MoonPay's CEO & Co-Founder, Ivan Soto-Wright, remarked, “This collaboration reinforces our shared vision of fostering widespread crypto adoption and creating a borderless digital payments ecosystem, where everyone can participate, regardless of experience level.”

Expanding to NFTs

The alliance also aims to venture into the realm of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). With the partnership, Inspect users will have the opportunity to purchase NFTs directly through the platform using a credit card, adding an innovative aspect to their digital interactions.

The Inspect-MoonPay partnership marks a significant development in the journey towards greater adoption of cryptocurrencies and Web3 technologies, providing a more streamlined, accessible way for users to interact with digital assets.

