Ronaldo, Unimpressed By Changpeng Zhao's Soccer Skills, Wants To Train The Binance CEO: 'I Saw Your Video…We Have A Lot To Cover'

Binance on Monday unveiled its second non-fungible Tokens (NFTs) collection, titled ‘ForeverCR7: The GOAT’.

What Happened: Available on Binance’s NFT Marketplace, these NFTs offer an opportunity for fans to own a piece of Ronaldo’s remarkable journey on the field.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao on Wednesday expressed his enthusiasm for the collection, stating that football enthusiasts who yearn for training can have the extraordinary opportunity to learn from Ronaldo himself. "You can meet and train with CR7 in person by holding the rarest NFT of his new collection. Binance will cover flights and accommodation."

Ronaldo responded to Zhao’s offer by expressing his excitement and joked about the CEO’s free-kick video, suggesting that their training sessions could cover a lot of ground, both figuratively and literally.

NFTs are thriving on various blockchain platforms, including Ethereum ETH/USD, Solana SOL/USD, and many others, offering unique digital ownership experiences. However, Ronaldo’s exclusive NFT collection, ‘ForeverCR7: The GOAT,’ is built on the Binance Smart Chain.

Why It Matters: Cementing his status as one of the greatest footballers of all time, Ronaldo boasts an astonishing total of over 838 goals, establishing him as the game’s leading scorer. With a widespread fan base and global admiration, Ronaldo is commonly referred to as the “Greatest Of All Time” (GOAT).

The ‘ForeverCR7: The GOAT’ collection comprises 29,327 NFTs, celebrating Ronaldo’s remarkable goals and significant milestones throughout his career.

Additionally, fans and NFT enthusiasts have the opportunity to obtain exclusive rewards, including signed memorabilia and training sessions with the football legend himself. The collection offers 20 digital designs, each categorized into four distinct rarity levels: Normal (N), Rare (R), Super Rare (SR), and Super Super Rare (SRR).

