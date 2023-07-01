Trump NFTs Surge, RFK's Support For Bitcoin, Klarman's Coinbase Praise And Dogecoin's Dormant Wallet: A Week In Crypto

The cryptocurrency market was buzzing this past week with notable figures expressing their support for various digital assets. Legendary investor Seth Klarman praised Coinbase Global Inc COIN, a dormant Dogecoin wallet reawakened to massive gains, and former President Donald Trump’s NFT sales skyrocketed. Meanwhile, YouTube personality MrBeast was linked to PEPE Coin, and Robert Kennedy Jr. reaffirmed his support for Bitcoin.

Legendary Investor Seth Klarman Praises Coinbase. Seth Klarman, CEO of Baupost Group, expressed his admiration for Coinbase despite the challenging investing environment. He highlighted the company’s smart moves and its $5 billion cash reserve. Klarman also referred to the real estate market as his “hunting ground” for investment opportunities. Read the full article here.

Dogecoin Wallet Reawakens to 30,000% Gains After 9-Year Dormancy. A Dogecoin DOGE/USD wallet that had been inactive for over 9.3 years suddenly came to life, now holding more than $1.31 million worth of Dogecoin. The wallet owner is speculated to have acquired these tokens shortly after Dogecoin’s launch in 2013. Read the full article here.

Donald Trump NFT Sales Skyrocket 300%, Spurred by Melania’s New Collection. Donald Trump’s NFT collection saw a 300% increase in sales within the past 24 hours, coinciding with the release of Melania Trump’s NFT collection, “The 1776 Collection.” The surge in popularity comes just two months after Donald Trump released a second batch of his NFT trading cards. Read the full article here.

Does YouTuber MrBeast Own PEPE Coin? Here’s the Link a Twitter User Found. A Twitter user has pieced together evidence suggesting that a digital wallet associated with YouTube personality MrBeast may hold ownership of PEPE Coin PEPE/USD. MrBeast, known for his involvement with cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens, has been potentially linked to the said cryptocurrency. Read the full article here.

Robert Kennedy Jr. Affirms Support for Bitcoin. Robert Kennedy Jr. reiterated his support for Bitcoin BTC/USD, promising to prioritize safeguarding individuals' right to use and hold the cryptocurrency if he is elected as president. He hailed Bitcoin as a defense against “totalitarianism and manipulation of the money supply.” Read the full article here.