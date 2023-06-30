Donald Trump NFT Sales Skyrocket 300%, Spurred By Melania's New Collection

Former United States President Donald Trump’s NFT collection has experienced a surge in trading volume and sales, with data from OpenSea showing a staggering 300% increase in sales within the past 24 hours.

What Happened: Not only that, but the volume of trading has also increased by over 339%. The current floor price of Trump’s NFTs is at 0.1177 Ethereum ETH/USD.

It’s worth noting that this surge in popularity comes just two months after Donald Trump released a second batch of his NFT trading cards. However, this release ended up devaluing the value of the first set.

The rise in spike comes as wife Melania Trump is making waves in the NFT world with her own collection inspired by the upcoming Independence Day holiday.

Melania Trump’s NFTs, known as “The 1776 Collection,” are based on the Solana SOL/USD blockchain and feature iconic American imagery, showcasing photographs of landmarks like the Statue of Liberty and Mount Rushmore on animated placards.

Each digital collectible is priced at $50 per piece, and the collection consists of seven unique designs with a total run of 3,500 NFTs.

The sale of these NFTs is being conducted through a website called USA Collectibles, and Melania Trump herself has retweeted the company’s tweet about the sale on her official Twitter account. Additionally, the website also offers “POTUS TRUMP” NFTs that display photos of the former president and first lady.

More: A Stay At The Floating Palace From James Bond's ‘Octopussy’

Why It Matters: It is interesting to note that Melania Trump had previously released NFTs in 2022, even before Donald Trump launched his popular digital trading cards collection.

Donald Trump's collection consisted of a total of 45,000 NFTs on the Ethereum scaling network Polygon MATIC/USD, which were sold for $99 each. Each of these NFTs was tied to special perks, such as the opportunity to have dinner with the former president or an invitation to a group Zoom meeting with him.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Mixed As ETF-Induced Rally Pauses: Analyst Predicts Strong July For King Crypto Amid Vanishing ‘Crypto Death’ Fears

Join Benzinga’s Future of Crypto in NYC on Nov. 14, 2023, to stay updated on trends like AI, regulations, SEC actions & institutional adoption in the crypto space. Secure early bird discounted tickets now!