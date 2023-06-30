PEPE Coin Spikes 15%, Leaving Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Trailing In the Dust — 1M Frog-Themed Tokens Worth Less Than $2 Today

Pepe Coin PEPE/USD has experienced a surge of 15% in the last 24 hours, surpassing other popular meme coins in terms of market capitalization, such as Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD.

What Happened: PEPE’s rise comes amid a shift in the overall market, triggered by financial institutions like BlackRock, WisdomTree, and Fidelity filing for spot Bitcoin BTC/USD ETFs.

This news has generated excitement among investors and has had a positive impact on the crypto market as a whole, with major meme coins like DOGE and SHIB also experiencing notable spikes of 4% and 4.36% respectively.

Data from CoinGlass shows that $1.78 million PEPE shorts have been liquidated in the past 24 hours, out of the total $2.54 million worth of liquidations.

Current Price: Pepe is trading at $0.0000017 at the time of writing. This means you can buy 1 million PEPE coins for $1.60.

The PEPE token made its debut on the Ethereum ETH/USD blockchain in April and quickly gained traction, with its market capitalization surpassing $1 billion on May 5. This sparked a new wave of meme coins, many of which drew inspiration from the frog-themed phenomenon.

