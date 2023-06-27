Super Mario Fan Game Infested With Malware That Targets Crypto Wallets

A hacking group has weaponized a popular fan game “Super Mario 3: Mario Forever,” to harbor malware that hijacks users’ crypto wallets.

What Happened: According to Cyble Research & Intelligence Labs, the installer for the game comes loaded with several malicious software that can steal user data, installing a resource-intensive crypto mining software that operates in the background without the user’s knowledge.

The report noted that the malicious actor behind the move also has access to users’ private information, passwords, and even webcam images through the self-installing Umbral Stealer, thereby threatening crypto transactions.

The game’s installer has also been loaded with XMR Miner software, which quietly runs a Monero XMR/USD cryptocurrency miner in the background, eating up users’ computing resources.

Why It Matters: The malware targets well-known wallets, including Ethereum ETH/USD, Bytecoin, and Zcash.

In existence since its first release on the Softendo website in 2004, the game has gained significant popularity, with a CNET Downloads listing indicating 17 million total downloads to date.

Price Action: At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $1,874 down 0.41% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

