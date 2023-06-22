Titanic Sub Search: With Hours Before Oxygen Depletion, Crypto Betting And Untimely TV Documentary On Vessel Cause Outrage

A submersible carrying five people, operated by OceanGate Expeditions, is running out of air in the Atlantic waters near the Titanic wreck.

What Happened: After losing contact with its support ship, the Titan’s air supply, initially set for 96 hours, is expected to be depleted on Thursday, according to several media reports.

The fate of the occupants depends on various factors, including power availability and their composure, assuming the sub remains intact.

Slim Hopes? Experts have also suggested that the estimated 96-hour air supply for the missing submersible may not be precise, as it could potentially be extended if passengers have taken measures to conserve oxygen.

While there was hope when undersea noises were detected by Canadian search planes, subsequent efforts by remote-controlled search vehicles proved inconclusive.

Frantic Search: The French research ship Atalante, equipped with a robotic diving craft called Victor 6,000, capable of reaching extreme depths, is joining the rescue efforts.

The U.S. Navy is also sending a specialized salvage system to lift large objects from the ocean floor.

Who’s On Board? The passengers on the Titan included British billionaire Hamish Harding, Pakistani-born businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, as well as French oceanographer Paul-Henri Nargeolet and Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate.

Logistical Hurdles: The Titanic, resting 12,500 feet below the surface, lies approximately 900 miles east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Retrieving the submersible presents immense logistical challenges, whether located on the ocean floor or returned to the surface.

The submersible’s bolted-shut exterior complicates visual detection, and the extreme pressure and darkness at that depth make a rescue operation nearly impossible.

Exploiting A Tragedy? As the world anxiously waits for updates on the search mission, the intertwining of crypto betting and controversial TV programming has caused considerable outrage online.

As search and rescue operations intensify, a surge in crypto betting has emerged, with individuals eagerly wagering on whether the missing submarine will be located by a specific date. Market data from Polymarket reveals a staggering volume of over $93,000, with users actively participating in the betting pool. The odds currently favor the submarine not being found, highlighting the prevailing skepticism surrounding the search efforts.

Cardano ADA/USD founder Charles Hoskinson doubted whether the people on board would have survived, saying he had talked with “some of the best underwater ocean explorers.”

UK broadcaster Channel 5 has come under fire for its upcoming documentary, “Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea,” set to air amidst the ongoing rescue operations.

The program, presented by news anchor Dan Walker, promises an in-depth exploration of the Titanic’s legacy and the wider context surrounding the ill-fated voyage. However, the timing of the documentary has drawn criticism on social media.

“Poor timing, These people have Families, Why make a TV Programme now,” said one user on Twitter.

“When's the edition re hundreds/thousands even of refugees missing at sea fleeing from oppression?!? Would tune in for that one!!” said another.

