US Coast Guard Expects Titanic Submarine To Run Out Of Oxygen By This Time

The air supply on the missing Titanic tourist submarine, Titan, is dwindling, with rescue workers racing against time to locate the five stranded passengers. The US Coast Guard estimates that the vessel will run out of oxygen by 1 p.m. UK time (8 a.m. ET) on Thursday, The Independent reports.

Desperate Search for the Submarine

The Titan, carrying five passengers including OceanGate Expeditions CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding, French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, lost contact about an hour and 45 minutes after submerging from its support vessel, the Polar Prince, on Sunday morning.

Intermittent “Banging” Noises Detected

Canadian aircraft searching for the submarine in a remote part of the North Atlantic Ocean detected intermittent “banging” noises from the vicinity of its last known location. However, the US Coast Guard clarified that they “don’t know the source of the noise.”

Hope Amid Despair

Despite the dire situation, friends and family of the passengers remain hopeful. Mark Hannaford, a friend of Harding, expressed faith in Harding’s abilities, stating, “if there’s anybody who can fix their way out of this situation, Hamish is one of them.”