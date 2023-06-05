EA Sports And Nike Join Forces To Integrate .SWOOSH NFTs In Games Like 'Madden 24' And 'EA Sports FC'

EA Sports, a division of Electronic Arts Inc EA, and Nike Virtual Studios have recently revealed a new partnership focused on integrating Nike's NKE .SWOOSH virtual creations (NFTs), into upcoming EA Sports games.

Future EA SPORTS titles will incorporate select virtual creations from .SWOOSH, providing members and players with customization options within games like "Madden" and "EA Sports FC," previously known as "FIFA."

See Also: Sony PlayStation NFTs Could Be Here Soon And Users Might Get To Use Them On Xbox, Switch Consoles

Andrea Hopelain, SVP of Brand for EA SPORTS & Racing, said in a blog post: "All of us at EA SPORTS are focused on leading the next evolution in sports fandom, and this new collaboration with our longtime partners at Nike sits directly at the intersection of innovation, sport, and culture,"

"Working with .SWOOSH, we’ll bring creativity and self-expression to the forefront for fans as they connect, compete, and share their love for sports," Hopelain added.

The implementation of NFTs, blockchain technology, and Web 3 has been a subject of controversy within the gaming industry. For example, according to IGN, some studios took a stand against NFTs by signing an anti-NFT pledge last year, which encourages developers to only adopt NFTs if their implementation does not result in substantial environmental harm.

It's worth noting that some NFTs require a significant amount of computing power and energy, contributing to the environmental concerns associated with their creation.

Read Next: Are Minecraft NFTs Coming? Here's What The Video Game Company Says

Image credits: Golden Dayz and Coompia77 on Shuttersock