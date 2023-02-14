Gaming Giant Electronic Arts Takes On Soccer: Pays $588 Million for Premier League Rights

Electronic Arts EA, the video game company based in California, is closing a $588 million deal with the Premier League for its game EA Sports FC (previously known as FIFA).

According to Sky Sports, the Premier League held a meeting with 20 clubs to inform them that a six-year partnership with EA Sports is nearly completed.

Moreover, a club executive told Sky Sports the proposed deal with EA is expected to generate more than $97 million per year and will involve the company retaining its exclusive electronic game license as well as remaining the league's lead partner.

It’s worth noting the new deal is worth more than double the existing agreement between the two parties.

The Premier League declined to comment on the matter. EA stated that “We don't comment on details of commercial relationships or discussions with our partners.

“We're proud to have a long-standing partnership with the Premier League and its clubs, and appreciate their support in our plans for EA Sports FC. We have nothing to announce today."

What’s up with EA Sports FC?

FIFA, the international governing body of soccer, recently ended its nearly 30-year partnership with EA after the release of FIFA 23.

So, as of 2024, the bestselling sports video game franchise in the world, with over 325 million copies sold, will be rebranded to EA Sports FC.

Not only is the videogame undergoing a name change for the first time in almost three decades, but it will also lose its access to the World Cup. Nevertheless, EA has managed to secure agreements with hundreds of teams and athletes, as well as over 30 leagues, which will enable it to continue using real-world names and venues.

In the meantime, FIFA has announced plans to create its own football game franchise and is presently searching for a developer for this unnamed new series.

Photo: JESHOOTS.COM via Unsplash