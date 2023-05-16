This Li'l Doggo Maybe A Dogecoin Knockoff, But It's Outperforming The Original Good Boy, Pepe The Frog

Baby Doge Coin BABYDOGE/USD is up 4% in the last 24 hours, outperforming top meme coins by crypto market capitalization including Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Shiba Inu SHIB/USD and Pepe Coin PEPE/USD.

What Happened: At the time of writing, BABYDOGE was trading at $0.0000000025.

The spike in price comes as crypto exchange Tarmex announced that it would be listing Baby Doge Coin.

Why It Matters: Elon Musk sent out a tweet about Baby Doge Coin on July 1, 2021, which helped jack up its price by as much as 130%. Musk's post, referencing the viral children's song "Baby Shark Dance" and YouTube's most-viewed video with 8.8 billion hits, said "Baby Doge, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo."

In addition to its rising value, Baby Doge Coin said it aims to break the Guinness World Record for the most pet food donated within a day.

Baby Doge Coin will be attempting to break the record on Saturday, May 20, and will broadcast the attempt live on Twitter.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.071, down 1.53%. SHIB at $0.000008798 down 1% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

