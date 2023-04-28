Floki's Binance US Debut Falls Short As 70% Investors See Losses — But This Meme Coin Investors Remain Most Profitable

Investors who have bought into the dog-themed memecoin Floki Inu FLOKI/USD could be looking at significant losses, according to on-chain data.

What Happened: The analytics platform IntoTheBlock reported that only 19% of FLOKI holders are in a profitable position at the current trading price, and 70% are making losses on their investments.

It should be noted that earlier this week FLOKI was listed on Binance.US, and its price rose over 45%. At the time of writing, FLOKI was down 2%, in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.000036.

Investors in Shiba Inu SHIB/USD are also suffering with over 68% in the red, while only 28% are breaking even or making a profit, respectively, with its current price at $0.000010.

On the other hand, Dogecoin DOGE/USD holders seem to be faring better with 54% seeing gains, and 43% breaking even or losing money, respectively. At the moment, the leading meme coin is worth $0.080.

