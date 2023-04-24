Floki FLOKI/USD is up 45% in the last 24 hours, outperforming top meme coins by market capitalization including Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD.

What Happened: The rally follows the announcement of Floki’s listing on Binance US.

At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.078, down 1.23% in the last 24 hours, while SHIB went down 1.54% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.000010.

Data from LunarCrush revealed that FLOKI's social engagement increased over 356% in the last 24 hours, with the total social engagements reaching 147.58 million.

FLOKI’s official Twitter account has also claimed that it’s the 18th most traded crypto in the world, with a 24-hour trading volume of $185.7 million, adding that there are more FLOKI traders than those trading SHIB, Aptos APT/USD and Conflux CFX/USD.

