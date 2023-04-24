Over 151 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD worth $12 million was moved from cryptocurrency exchange Binance to an unknown wallet.

What Happened: Data from Blockchair shows multiple transfers between Binance wallets.

The platform reported that 90 million Dogecoin worth $7.2 million were moved from multiple wallets to one Binance wallet, while another transfer of 12.9 million Dogecoin worth $1 million was done from Binance to an unknown wallet.

In addition, five transactions totaling five million Dogecoin worth $400,000 were transferred between Binance wallets.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.079, down 1.31% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

