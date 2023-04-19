ñol


Crypto Ripple Effect? Intel Ditches Production Of Bitcoin Mining Chip Following Meltdown

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 19, 2023 6:28 AM | 1 min read
  • Intel Corp INTC halted production of its Bitcoin mining chip series just a year after its introduction.
  • Intel expects to stop taking orders for the series, called Blockscale, by October 20 this year and end shipping by April 20, 2024, Reuters cites the company.
  • "As we prioritize our investments in IDM 2.0, we have end-of-lifed the Intel Blockscale 1000 Series ASIC while we continue to support our Blockscale customers," a company spokesperson said.
  • IDM 2.0 refers to Intel's strategy to outsource its chip-making to outside customers while it continues to ramp up its production of smaller and faster chips.
  • Intel said it would continue to "monitor market opportunities" in the cryptocurrency space.
  • Argo Blockchain Plc ARBKBlock, Inc SQHive Blockchain Technologies Ltd HIVE, and GRIID Infrastructure were Intel's first customers for the chips.
  • A rout in the cryptocurrency market hurt some chip companies, including Nvidia Corp NVDA, whose high-end graphics chips became famous for crypto mining.
  • Price Action: INTC shares traded lower by 1.35% at $31.40 premarket on the last check Wednesday.

