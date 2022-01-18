 Skip to main content

Intel To Showcase Crypto-Mining Chip In February: Report
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 1:05pm   Comments
  • Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) will likely showcase a specialized crypto-mining chip at the International Solid-State Circuits Conference (ISSCC) in February, CoinDesk reports citing the conference's agenda.
  • One of Intel's "highlighted chip releases" at the conference entitled "Bonanza Mine: An Ultra-Low-Voltage Energy-Efficient Bitcoin Mining ASIC" will likely be on February 23.
  • The report added that the initiative brings Intel into direct competition with Bitmain and MicroBT in the market for bitcoin mining application-specific integrated circuits.
  • Intel does not plan to add ether mining limits on its graphics cards, unlike its competitor NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA).
  • Price Action: INTC shares traded lower by 1.35% at $54.95 on the last check Tuesday.

