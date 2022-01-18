Intel To Showcase Crypto-Mining Chip In February: Report
- Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) will likely showcase a specialized crypto-mining chip at the International Solid-State Circuits Conference (ISSCC) in February, CoinDesk reports citing the conference's agenda.
- One of Intel's "highlighted chip releases" at the conference entitled "Bonanza Mine: An Ultra-Low-Voltage Energy-Efficient Bitcoin Mining ASIC" will likely be on February 23.
- The report added that the initiative brings Intel into direct competition with Bitmain and MicroBT in the market for bitcoin mining application-specific integrated circuits.
- Intel does not plan to add ether mining limits on its graphics cards, unlike its competitor NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA).
- Price Action: INTC shares traded lower by 1.35% at $54.95 on the last check Tuesday.
