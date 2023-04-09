Dogecoin Whales Offloaded Over 1.4B DOGE After Elon Musk Changed Twitter Logo To Dogecoin

According to the blockchain-tracking firm Lookonchain, two of the largest Dogecoin DOGE/USD holders sold off a combined 1.4 billion DOGE during the crypto's surge last week. The 30% spike in the crypto's price occurred following Elon Musk's decision to temporarily change Twitter's logo to Dogecoin's.

"Whale 'DDuX' (the fifth holder) reduced 1.1 billion DOGE ($95.2 million). Whale 'D8ZE' (the third holder) reduced 300 million DOGE ($28.6 million)," the tracking firm said in a tweet on Friday.

One of the two whales reportedly sold 1.1 billion DOGE and made two separate transactions on April 4 and April 5 when DOGE was trading at $0.09.

Another whale purportedly sold 300 million DOGE in a series of transactions on April 4, 5 and 6. All of those sales occurred when DOGE was trading at around $0.09.

According to a report by BitInfoCharts, the two whales are the two largest non-exchange DOGE holders.

In related news, Musk is fighting a $250-million lawsuit that claims he used a pyramid-scheme-like plot to prop up the price of Dogecoin. His lawyers called the lawsuit, brought by several Dogecoin investors, "fiction."

Santiment earlier reported that the cryptocurrency possesses even more upside potential following last week's surge. DOGE's market-value-to-realized-value over the past 30 days is reportedly below the "danger zone," suggesting that the price of the meme coin could still go up.

At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.08307, up by four percent over the last seven days.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons and PNG All