Elon Musk Does It Again! Endorses Dogecoin, Says He'll Keep Buying The Meme Coin

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has again shown his support for Dogecoin DOGE/USD.

On Sunday, he went on Twitter to endorse Dogecoin, following the meme coin's price plunge in the last few days. DOGE is down over 12% in the past seven days.

I will keep supporting Dogecoin — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 19, 2022

The Dogecoin rose almost 8.5% in 24 hours after Musk wrote that he would keep supporting Dogecoin.

Responding to his tweet, one of his followers said he should keep buying the cryptocurrency. Musk replied that he was buying the meme coin.

I am — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 19, 2022

The overall crypto market saw some movement after Musk's tweets. According to Coinmarketcap, and at the time of writing, Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading at about $19,674 on Sunday after dropping as low a $17,708.62 on Saturday.

The Dogecoin was created in 2013 by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus as a joke, but gained much popularity following Musk's endorsement of the meme coin.

On Saturday, Musk signaled that his companies would expand use cases for Dogecoin.

Dogecoin has made way for more meme coins such as Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, Dogelon Mars ELON/USD, Floki Inu FLOKI/USD, and many more.

Last week, Musk was sued for $258 billion by a Dogecoin investor for allegedly running a "pyramid scheme."

