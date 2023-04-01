Grenada Takes A Stand: Tron Blockchain Founder Justin Sun Loses WTO Rep Role Amid SEC Lawsuit

In the wake of the recent SEC lawsuit against Tron TRON/USD blockchain founder Justin Sun, the Grenadian government has announced the end of his term as the Ambassador of Grenada to the World Trade Organization (WTO) effective March 31.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Sun expressed his gratitude for the experiences and support he received during his tenure and stated his intention to focus on the digital economy and cryptocurrency regulations in his future career as a public servant.

Sun had served as Grenada's representative at the WTO since November 2021. He also served as the head of Grenada's delegation at the 12th Ministerial Conference, and had the opportunity to address the conference and discuss trade issues with representatives from around the world.

Sun said he also engaged with counterparts from several countries and regions, including the European Union, France, Russia, Switzerland, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong China, India and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States.

"In the coming months, I will be focusing on the smooth transition of my duties to my successor. Afterwards, I plan to take some time to rest before continuing my career as a public servant, with a particular focus on digital economy and crypto regulation," he said.

According to a recent report from the Grenada Broadcasting Network, Sun was stripped of his status as ambassador after the National Democratic Congress ousted the New National Party, which had granted him the position, in elections held last June.

Sun, who had been appointed as WTO ambassador by the Grenadian government in December 2021, has been referred to as "His Excellency" on social media accounts.

Last month, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged Sun and three of his companies, including digital asset network company Tron Foundation Limited, with the unregistered offer and sale of two "crypto asset securities."

