Shiba Inu Developer Hints Major Update For Highly Anticipated Crypto Project Shibarium

Pseudonymous Shiba Inu SHIB/USD developer Shytoshi Kusama has hinted on the progress of the layer-2 project Shibarium.

Kusama recently updated his Twitter bio and mentioned that ShibaSwap is the only official decentralized exchange (DEX) for the SHIB and Shibarium ecosystem.

His bio read, "Top Shib community member. Not financial advice, do your research, but… *whispers* SHIBASWAP is the official DEX of Shibarium. You probably already knew that because you're one smart pup."

ShibaSwap aims to provide a safe place for traders to trade their crypto assets in a decentralized environment.

It will also allow the holders of SHIB, Bone BONE/USD, and Doge Killer LEASH/USD to stake their coins or provide liquidity to the DEX to earn rewards.

Last week, Kusama shared on Twitter that his team is repeatedly listening to a song while they add the finishing touches to Shibarium.

Earlier in February, Kusama released a new network adoption portal. The developer has shared an invite on Twitter for people interested in Shiabrium.

