Bone Shibaswap BONE/USD is up 6% in the last 24 hours, outperforming the top five meme coins by market capitalization.

What Happened: At the time of writing, BONE was trading at a high of $1.97, on its way to breaching the $2-mark.

Elon Musk’s favorite meme crypto Dogecoin DOGE/USD was down 1.78%, trading at $0.084. Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was exchanging hands at $0.00001309, down 2.47% and Floki’s FLOKI/USD rally cooled down with a 6.13% dip, currently trading at $0.00001309.

Why It’s Moving: The rise in BONE can be attributed to two reasons. First, the much anticipated layer-2 blockchain Shibarium, which is speculated to launch next week.

Shytoshi Kusama, the pseudonymous developer of Shibarium confirmed the launch on the Telegram channel.

Secondly, BONE said in a tweet on Thursday that the token is now being listed on Gate.io. The listing announcement also garnered investors’ attention.

According to burn tracker Shibburn, the pace at which SHIB meme tokens have been transferred to dead-end wallets has soared by over 708% in the past 24 hours. The SHIB army has burned 7,244,258 Shiba Inu in total.

