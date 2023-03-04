Uniswap Announces Early Access To Its Mobile Wallet - Learn How To Be An Early Bird

Uniswap UNI/USD, a well-known decentralized exchange, has launched an early access program for its new self-custodial mobile wallet at the ETHDenver conference. The move aims to provide users with more control over their crypto assets and allow them to trade with greater ease and security.

The new wallet, which is expected to be fully launched later this year, will allow users to manage their Ethereum ETH/USD, Polygon MATIC/USD, Arbitrum and Optimism OP/USD-based assets, including tokens, without having to rely on third-party services. Instead, users will be able to hold and manage their assets directly on the blockchain, providing them with complete control over their funds.

According to Uniswap, the new wallet is designed to be user-friendly and intuitive, making it easy for experienced and novice users to manage their assets. The company says it has been developed with security in mind, working with Trail of Bits for their audit.

Uniswap is one of the most popular decentralized exchanges in the world, with over $876 million in trading volume in the past 24 hours alone. The exchange is known for its innovative approach to trading, which allows users to swap tokens directly without the need for a centralized order book.

The launch of the self-custodial mobile wallet is part of Uniswap's ongoing efforts to expand its offerings and provide users with more control over their assets.

The early access program for the self-custodial mobile wallet is currently available to a limited number of users while waiting for Apple's approval to roll over the app into the App store.

To get access, follow UNI's social media, as they will be dropping access codes in the next two weeks.

Image Via shutterstock