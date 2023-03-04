Shiba Inu Becomes Most Traded Token Among Largest Ethereum Whales: Here's How Much SHIB They're Holding

WhaleStats has reported that the top 2000 Ethereum ETH/USD whales hold $606,553,503 worth of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD.

According to Whale Alert, Shiba Inu has become the most traded token among the top ETH whales, beating out Chainlink LINK/USD.

Blockchain-tracking service Etherscan has reported that a large crypto whale has accumulated 118,058,494,947 SHIB worth $1.34 million.

The prominent investor owns 19,801,902,912,350 SHIB worth more than $225.34 million, representing nearly 40% of the whale's crypto portfolio.

According to the Etherscan report, the investor owns Ethereum-based altcoins, including Polygon MATIC/USD. The Ethereum whale holds 47,177,429 MATIC worth over $55 million.

At the time of writing, SHIB was trading at $0.0000113, down 9% in the last seven days.

SHIB is attracting more interest after Kusama last week invited everyone looking to contribute to the Shiba Inu layer-2 network Shibarium to join the 'Join Shibarium' portal.

The beta version of Shibarium is expected to launch next week.

"Ideally, this intake system will allow us to find the best projects and link them together with others who can help or assist. It'll allow us to meet the army and remain organized in the process. It'll allow us to grow Shibarium's reach with professional companies, and allow us to reset our relationships with businesses that we've connected to in the past. Finally, it'll help us find the right validators," Kusama said in a blog post.

According to the report, the new network is expected to speed up transaction speeds and lower gas fees significantly.

