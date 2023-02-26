Bitcoin 'Beasted' In January, Now Analyst Says Ethereum Is Set To Lead Crypto Market In March

Chris Burniske, the former Blockchain Products lead at the Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest, says Ethereum ETH/USD is moving towards a bullish market in March.
Burniske tweeted that ETH looks strong despite the recent market-wide tumult.
"From where I sit, I'm surprised crypto hasn't pulled back more given weakness in equities, and upward repricing in rates – bullish," Burniske said in the Tweet.
To those saying some version of “just wait,” sure we could pull back a bit more, but calls for new lows anytime soon are silly. Pullbacks are consolidation within the current uptrend, imo.— Chris Burniske (@cburniske) February 25, 2023
Burniske mentioned that an incoming upgrade for ETH, also known as Ethereum Improvement Proposal 4895 (EIP-4895), could act as a bullish catalyst for the leading smart contract protocol.
A guess:— Chris Burniske (@cburniske) February 24, 2023
-January $BTC beasted, led the rest
-February we mostly consolidated
-March $ETH beasts, leads the rest with Shanghai upgrade driving ETH staking flows
The proposed upgrade allows users with staked ETH to withdraw their assets. The update is slated for release in March.
Also Read: Bitcoin, Ethereum Move Higher; Optimism, Enjin Coin Among Top Gainers
At the time of writing, Ethereum was trading at $1,643.85, down 2.4% in the last seven days.
Bitcoin BTC/USD started the year on a solid note. The crypto coin reached around $23,500 in January, resulting in a return on investment of about 41%.
Photo: Shutterstock
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month