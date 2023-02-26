ñol


Bitcoin 'Beasted' In January, Now Analyst Says Ethereum Is Set To Lead Crypto Market In March

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 26, 2023 4:30 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • An incoming upgrade for Ethereum could act as a bullish catalyst for the leading smart contract protocol.
  • Burniske tweeted that the ETH looks strong despite the recent market-wide tumult. 
Chris Burniske, the former Blockchain Products lead at the Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest, says Ethereum ETH/USD is moving towards a bullish market in March. 

Burniske tweeted that ETH looks strong despite the recent market-wide tumult. 

"From where I sit, I'm surprised crypto hasn't pulled back more given weakness in equities, and upward repricing in rates – bullish," Burniske said in the Tweet.

Burniske mentioned that an incoming upgrade for ETH, also known as Ethereum Improvement Proposal 4895 (EIP-4895), could act as a bullish catalyst for the leading smart contract protocol.

The proposed upgrade allows users with staked ETH to withdraw their assets. The update is slated for release in March.

Also Read: Bitcoin, Ethereum Move Higher; Optimism, Enjin Coin Among Top Gainers

At the time of writing, Ethereum was trading at $1,643.85, down 2.4% in the last seven days. 

Bitcoin BTC/USD started the year on a solid note. The crypto coin reached around $23,500 in January, resulting in a return on investment of about 41%.

Photo: Shutterstock

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

