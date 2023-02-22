EXCLUSIVE: VeeCon 2023 'Will Be A Bigger, Bolder Event, Think Young Davos Meets SXSW' — Here's The Speaker Lineup, Headline Musician

VeeCon is back for a second year and the first round of speakers has been announced ahead of the May 2023 event. Here’s a look at who will be speaking at VeeCon 2023 — and why event founder Gary Vaynerchuk is so excited for the event's second year.

About the Event: VeeCon 2023 will be hosted in the city of Indianapolis, Indiana at multiple locations, including TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park and Lucas Oil Stadium.

VeeCon 2023 follows the success of VeeCon 2022, which was the world’s first NFT-ticketed conference. The event is hosted by Vaynerchuk, aka Gary Vee, and VeeFriends.

The event takes place from May 18 through May 20, 2023. The agenda is:

May 18: 1 p.m., TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, VeeCon Field Day, Opening Night Concert

May 19: 9 a.m., Lucas Oil Stadium, Speakers & Activations, Evening Entertainment

May 20: 9 a.m., Lucas Oil Stadium, Speakers & Activations, Evening Entertainment

On Wednesday, VeeFriends and Vaynerchuk announced that Busta Rhymes will be performing on Thursday, May 18.

Tickets for VeeCon will be released to the wallets of holders of VeeFriends Series 1 NFTs over the next coming weeks. The tickets will be available to be sold on the secondary market after they are released, allowing non VeeFriends Series 1 holders the ability to attend the event.

VeeFriends Series 1 was an NFT collection launched on the Ethereum ETH/USD network in 2021.

Excitement Builds for 2023: VeeCon 2023 will feature musical performances, speeches, panels and fireside chats covering topics of Web3 from some of the biggest names in the worlds of technology, pop culture, business and finance.

The event hopes to build on the momentum of VeeCon 2022, Vee said.

“We’re gonna do it bigger and badder than we did in 2022,” he said when revealing Indianapolis as the host city.

VeeCon has been called an “unconference” with the mission to build relationships, community and provide education in the Web3 space.

“VeeCon 2023 will be a bigger and bolder event, think Young Davos meets SXSW,” Vaynerchuk told Benzinga.

The VeeCon 2023 Speakers: On Wednesday, the first round of speakers was announced by event founder Vaynerchuk and VeeFriends.

“I am so excited about the speakers this year, especially the broadness around the subject matters including business, marketing, pop culture, innovation, creator economy, and all the subject matters that are essential in 2023. It will be obvious to everybody as they continue to see the lineup,” Vaynerchuk told Benzinga.

● Adam Brotman, CEO & Co-Founder of Forum3

● AJ Vaynerchuk, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of VaynerSports

● Andy Krainak, President of VeeFriends

● Andy8052, Founder of Tessera

● Arlan Hamilton, Founder & Managing Partner of Backstage Capital

● Avery Akkineni, President of Vayner3

● Betty, CEO and Co-Founder of Deadfellaz

● Bob Pittman, Chairman and CEO of iHeartMedia Inc. IHRT

● Bozoma Saint John, Hall of Fame Inducted Marketing Executive, Author and Entrepreneur

● Brilly, Artist

● Carly Reilly, Founder and Host of Overpriced JPEGs

● Carolyn Everson, Senior Advisor at Permira

● Cathy Hackl, Chief Metaverse Officer at Journey Luxury and Fashion Innovator

● Chris Lyons, President of Web3 Media at a16z crypto

● Cindy Gallop, Founder and CEO of MakeLoveNotPorn

● Cordell Broadus (Champ Medici), Founder of Welcome To The Block

● David Rodolitz, Founder and CEO of Flyfish Club

● Daymond John, Star of ABC's Shark Tank, CEO of The Shark Group, CEO and Founder of FUBU

● Deepak Chopra, Founder of Chopra Foundation and Chopra Global

● DeeZe, Director of Vibes at Tessera

● Eric Thomas, No. 1 Motivational Speaker in The World

● Eric Wattenberg, CEO of VaynerWATT

● Erik Zettersten, Head of Technology at VeeFriends

● Fonz, CEO of tokenproof

● Gfunk, CEO and Founder of Pixel Vault

● Ian Rogers, Chief Experience Officer of LEDGER

● !llmind, Music Producer of Squad Of Knights

● Imari Oliver, Founder and CEO of Bond and Play

● Jackie Woodward, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer of Bojangles Restaurants, Inc.

● Jaiden Stipp, Artist and Creator of Jastidesigns LLC

● Jasmine Maietta, Founder and CEO of round21

● Jeff Carvalho, Founder of Burrata / Highsnobiety

● Jeff Staple, Founder of STAPLE and Reed Art Department

● Jen Stark, Artist and Creator of The Vortex Collection, Cosmos and more

● Jenny from the blockchain, Content Creator, Head of Marketing for evaluate.xyz, Co-host of NFT Catcher Pod

● Jimmy McNelis, CEO of Nameless

● John Henry, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of LOOP

● Julie Pacino, Filmmaker and Photographer, Creator of Keepers of the Inn

● Lisa Mayer, CEO and Co-Founder of Boss Beauties

● Maha Abouelenein, CEO and Founder of Digital and Savvy

● MaryRuth Ghiyam, Founder and CEO of MaryRuth Organics

● Matt Van Horn, Co-Founder of June

● May Niu, Director of Media Operations of VeeFriends

● Miguel Patricio, CEO of Kraft Heinz KHC

● MUMBOT, Artist & Creator of MUMBOT WORLD

● Nyla Hayes, Artist, Founder and CEO of Long Neckie Ladies

● Peter Chun, Global Head of Platform at VaynerX

● Pop Wonder, Artist

● Rachel Tipograph, Founder and CEO of MikMak

● Rafael Ilishayev, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Gopuff

● Rich Kleiman, Co-Founder of Boardroom

● Richard Dickson, President and Chief Operating Officer of Mattel MAT

● Richerd, Co-Founder of Manifold

● Sam Hysell, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of nft now

● Sara Baumann, Artist and Founder of Women and Weapons

● Scooter Braun, Founder of SB Projects, CEO of HYBE America

● Shonduras, Founder of The Spacestation!

● Sian Morson, Founder of The BlkChain

● SLOTH, Artist and Founder, Creator of Chilled SLOTH

● Snowfro, Founder of Art Blocks, Creator of Chromie Squiggle

● Steven Bartlett, Entrepreneur, Author, Host of “The Diary of a CEO”

● Swan Sit, Web3 Advisor and Creator

● Tom Bilyeu, CEO of Impact Theory

More speaker announcements will come from Vee and the VeeFriends team.

“I’m also extremely excited about the names we haven’t announced yet as this year’s event is going to be bigger and bolder than 2022.”

Vaynerchuk told Benzinga there will be over 100 speakers at VeeCon 2023.

“We have hundreds to be revealed in the next couple of weeks,” Vaynerchuk added.

For more on VeeCon 2022, check out Benzinga’s interviews with some of the top NFT projects at the event. Check out Benzinga’s exclusive interview with Vaynerchuk, filmed at VeeCon 2022, below.

Gary Vee with Benzinga's Chris Katje at VeeCon 2022. Photo by Mitch Hoch.