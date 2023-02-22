FOMC Minutes In Focus

Good Morning Everyone!
Crypto winter has been rough for everyone. Especially Coinbase:
Q4 2021: $840m net profit
Q4 2022: $557m net loss
Prices as of 4 pm EST, 2/21/23; % YTD
MARKET UPDATE
2 pm: FOMC minutes
Market embracing higher-for-longer
Federal funds rate expectations ~5.3% in June
4.9% three weeks ago
US02Y at November highs
US01Y above 5% for first time since 2006
Yesterday was the first day of the year where New Lows > New Highs
S&P Global flash PMIs
Composite output (chart) rose sharply driven by services (both at 8-month highs)
Uptick in manufacturing (4-month high)
New orders down but pace of contraction decelerating
Cost pressures soften but output charges rise
Optimism highest since May 2022
Existing home sales
Dropped by 0.7%, 12th straight monthly decline
Slowest pace since Oct 2010
-37% YoY, worst on record
Median home price +1.3% YoY
Prices fell MoM for 7th straight month
Palo Alto Networks PANW
Beat on top & bottom lines
3 consecutive Qs of profitability after decade in the red
Raised outlook, earnings guidance for 2023
Microsoft MSFT
Making moves to ease regulator fears over Activision ATVI takeover
Signs 10-year contract with Nintendo for Call of Duty
CoD will be released same day, same features for Nintendo as Xbox
Agrees to bring games to Nvidia's NVDA GeForce Now Service
Nvidia now supports regulatory approval of MSFT/ATVI acquisition
EU reviewing deal
US FTC has sued to block
Earnings
TJX TJX
Nvidia NVDA
Baidu BIDU
eBay EBAY
Etsy ETSY
Overstock.com OSTK
Garmin GRMN
iQIYI IQ
Charles River Labs CRL
Brink's BCO
NiSource NI
Bausch + Lomb BLCO
Vertiv VRT
Driven Brands DRVN
Travel + Leisure TNL
Sinclair SBGI
Installed Building Products IBP
CRYPTO UPDATE
Coinbase COIN
Beat earnings & revenue estimates
Userbase is shrinking
8.3 million monthly transacting users in Q4
Down from 8.5 million
Polygon Labs layoffs
Cutting 20% of workforce (~100 jobs)
Consolidating multiple business units
Paxos breaks up with Binance
Paxos CEO says ending relationship with Binance
Paxos served Wells notice by SEC over BUSD issuance/listing
Will Binance also move away from BUSD?
Binance has been increasing its USDC holdings
Bitcoin vs. S&P 500
40-day correlation at lowest since 2021
Down to <0.3 from record 0.8 in May 2022
