FOMC Minutes In Focus

Crypto winter has been rough for everyone. Especially Coinbase:

Q4 2021: $840m net profit

Q4 2022: $557m net loss

Prices as of 4 pm EST, 2/21/23; % YTD

MARKET UPDATE

2 pm: FOMC minutes

Market embracing higher-for-longer

Federal funds rate expectations ~5.3% in June 4.9% three weeks ago

US02Y at November highs

US01Y above 5% for first time since 2006

Yesterday was the first day of the year where New Lows > New Highs

S&P Global flash PMIs

Composite output (chart) rose sharply driven by services (both at 8-month highs)

Uptick in manufacturing (4-month high)

New orders down but pace of contraction decelerating

Cost pressures soften but output charges rise

Optimism highest since May 2022

Existing home sales

Dropped by 0.7%, 12th straight monthly decline Slowest pace since Oct 2010

-37% YoY, worst on record

Median home price +1.3% YoY Prices fell MoM for 7th straight month



Palo Alto Networks PANW

Beat on top & bottom lines

3 consecutive Qs of profitability after decade in the red

Raised outlook, earnings guidance for 2023

Microsoft MSFT

Making moves to ease regulator fears over Activision ATVI takeover

Signs 10-year contract with Nintendo for Call of Duty CoD will be released same day, same features for Nintendo as Xbox

Agrees to bring games to Nvidia's NVDA GeForce Now Service Nvidia now supports regulatory approval of MSFT/ATVI acquisition

EU reviewing deal

US FTC has sued to block

CRYPTO UPDATE

Coinbase COIN

Beat earnings & revenue estimates

Userbase is shrinking

8.3 million monthly transacting users in Q4 Down from 8.5 million



Polygon Labs layoffs

Cutting 20% of workforce (~100 jobs)

Consolidating multiple business units

Paxos breaks up with Binance

Paxos CEO says ending relationship with Binance

Paxos served Wells notice by SEC over BUSD issuance/listing

Will Binance also move away from BUSD? Binance has been increasing its USDC holdings



Bitcoin vs. S&P 500