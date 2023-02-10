Donald Trump Digital Trading Cards are seeing a sudden spike in floor price after Meta Platforms Inc. META said it reinstated the former U.S. president’s accounts on Instagram and Facebook.

What Happened: Trump cards saw a 20% surge as soon as the news broke out, showed data from OpenSea. The value of Trump NFTs jumped within a few hours. They went from being traded at 0.48 Ethereum ETH/USD at $748, to 0.58 ETH, valued at $899.

Trump doesn’t appear to have posted on both accounts since they were suspended soon after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

Earlier, last week Trump NFTs surpassed 10,000 Ethereum in volume, with 14,311 owners and 32% unique ownership rate.

Donald Trump digital trading cards caused a stir in January, becoming the number one NFT collection on Polygon, according to OpenSea. The NFTs experienced impressive sales of over 5,500, resulting in a whopping 1,743 ETH (approx. $2.8 million) in trading volume.

Price Action: At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $1,543, down 5.60% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

