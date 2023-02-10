ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Trump NFTs Surge 20% After Meta Reinstates Former President's Instagram, Facebook Accounts

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
February 10, 2023 6:30 AM | 1 min read
Trump NFTs Surge 20% After Meta Reinstates Former President's Instagram, Facebook Accounts

Donald Trump Digital Trading Cards are seeing a sudden spike in floor price after Meta Platforms Inc. META said it reinstated the former U.S. president’s accounts on Instagram and Facebook.

What Happened: Trump cards saw a 20% surge as soon as the news broke out, showed data from OpenSea. The value of Trump NFTs jumped within a few hours. They went from being traded at 0.48 Ethereum ETH/USD at $748, to 0.58 ETH, valued at $899.

Trump doesn’t appear to have posted on both accounts since they were suspended soon after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

See More: Top Indian Apps That Give Bitcoin, NFT Rewards 

Earlier, last week Trump NFTs surpassed 10,000 Ethereum in volume, with 14,311 owners and 32% unique ownership rate.

Donald Trump digital trading cards caused a stir in January, becoming the number one NFT collection on Polygon, according to OpenSea. The NFTs experienced impressive sales of over 5,500, resulting in a whopping 1,743 ETH (approx. $2.8 million) in trading volume.

Price Action: At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $1,543, down 5.60% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Tumble After Kraken Pauses Staking: Analyst Warns Uptrend Loss If Apex Crypto Drops Below This Level

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Donald TrumpFacebookInstagramTrump Digital Trading CardsCryptocurrencyNewsMarketsTech

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved