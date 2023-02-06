Donald Trump Digital Trading Cards surpassed 10,000 Ethereum ETH/USD in trading volume on Sunday, reaching $13.4 million in total revenue.

What Happened: Since Trump NFTs were first launched, their floor price has fallen by 68%. The NFT floor price peaked at 1.2 ETH on Dec.15 to $0.54 ETH, at the time of publishing.

According to OpenSea data, over 34,942 NFTs have been sold to date consisting of 14,377 owners. The average holding period of Trump NFTs stands at five days.

Trump cards have been going for relatively big bucks in the secondary market like OpenSea. An NFT showing Trump in black tie and tails was sold for a whopping $43,713.90 on Dec. 18, according to data from Crypto Slam.

The Utah-based company NFT INT LLC behind the Trump NFTs has leveraged their royalty fee to take a 10% cut of any sale on marketplaces — a rate much higher than the industry standard of 2.5% to 5% for large-scale NFT projects.

This means the company behind the NFTs has already earned $1.34 million.

The Trump Digital Trading Cards website states the NFTs are not connected to a political campaign and the proceeds will not be used for Trump’s presidential campaign.

Price Action: At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $1,630 down 2.21% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

